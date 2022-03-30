Annual College and Career EXPO set for April 1

Press release from Tulare County Office of Education
On Friday, April 1, high school students from Tulare and Kings counties will be visiting the Visalia and Tulare campuses of College of the Sequoias for the annual College and Career EXPO. Nearly 460 students from 20 schools have registered to participate in EXPO 2022.
EXPO has been a Tulare-Kings regional event since 1992 and was held at COS for the majority of those years. A collaborative event between the COS Career Technical Education Programs, Tulare County Office of Education’s College and Career, Kings County Office of Education, and high school districts in Visalia and Tulare, EXPO provides students across Tulare and Kings counties with the opportunity to compete in both career technical and academic events, and to visit the COS campus for what may be the first time.
Events will be hosted at COS’ Tulare Center, as well as the Visalia Campus, and will begin at 9:00 a.m. A complete list of competitions and locations follows.
COS Visalia Events
Anatomy
Automotive
Business Plan/Elevator Pitch
Career Pathways Demonstration
CNA Skills
Construction Technology
Culinary Arts
CPR & AED
Fashion Design
Health Careers Exploration
Job Interview
Medical Terminology
Public Safety
Social Media Challenge
Sports Medicine Skills
Video Production
Web Site Creation
COS Tulare Events
Graphic Design
Small Engines
Beginning at 10:00 a.m., additional activities will be held in the COS Visalia quad area and include exhibits, demonstrations, games, and music. An awards ceremony will be held beginning at noon. All activities should be complete by 1:30 p.m.
For more information, call Shelsy Hutchison, College & Career Engagement Specialist, Tulare County Office of Education at (559) 302-3671, or Dr. Jonna Schengel, Dean, Career Technical Education, Nursing and Allied Health, College of the Sequoias at (559) 688-3027. For more information, visit www.tkexpo.org.