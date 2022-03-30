Annual College and Career EXPO set for April 1

Press release from Tulare County Office of Education

On Friday, April 1, high school students from Tulare and Kings counties will be visiting the Visalia and Tulare campuses of College of the Sequoias for the annual College and Career EXPO. Nearly 460 students from 20 schools have registered to participate in EXPO 2022.

EXPO has been a Tulare-Kings regional event since 1992 and was held at COS for the majority of those years. A collaborative event between the COS Career Technical Education Programs, Tulare County Office of Education’s College and Career, Kings County Office of Education, and high school districts in Visalia and Tulare, EXPO provides students across Tulare and Kings counties with the opportunity to compete in both career technical and academic events, and to visit the COS campus for what may be the first time.

Events will be hosted at COS’ Tulare Center, as well as the Visalia Campus, and will begin at 9:00 a.m. A complete list of competitions and locations follows.

COS Visalia Events

Anatomy

Automotive

Business Plan/Elevator Pitch

Career Pathways Demonstration

CNA Skills

Construction Technology

Culinary Arts

CPR & AED

Fashion Design

Health Careers Exploration

Job Interview

Medical Terminology

Public Safety

Social Media Challenge

Sports Medicine Skills

Video Production

Web Site Creation

COS Tulare Events

Graphic Design

Small Engines

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., additional activities will be held in the COS Visalia quad area and include exhibits, demonstrations, games, and music. An awards ceremony will be held beginning at noon. All activities should be complete by 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call Shelsy Hutchison, College & Career Engagement Specialist, Tulare County Office of Education at (559) 302-3671, or Dr. Jonna Schengel, Dean, Career Technical Education, Nursing and Allied Health, College of the Sequoias at (559) 688-3027. For more information, visit www.tkexpo.org.