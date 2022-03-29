Community Project Offers Solution to Central Valley Drinking Water Crisis

Local non-profit donates clean drinking water systems to eligible families

Water quality is one of Central California’s biggest challenges, with high levels of nitrate and arsenic contaminants and worsening drought conditions. For the thousands of Central Valley residents who can’t safely drink water from their tap, a new community program offers a solution.

Supported by two respected non-profits, the program is donating solar water panels to people who live in California’s Central Valley and are impacted by the area’s water crisis. The water panels look like solar panels but create clean, safe, high-quality drinking water without wells, city water service or electrical hook ups, and can save a family relying on bottled water $70 a month or $840 a year.

Through the end of March, the program will offer $50, per home, to anyone who refers a family that is eligible for the program and has panels installed.

Installed on the ground near the home in approximately three hours, this donated hydropanel system, valued at approximately $5,000, harnesses the power of the sun to bring drinking water directly to a kitchen faucet and can generate the equivalent of four to six cases of bottled water per week, enough to meet all the drinking water needs for a family of four.

Once families qualify, local technicians will visit them to answer their questions, find a place for the panels and handle installation. The program also includes five years of panel maintenance and access to a customer support center.

Installations have already begun but there are still spots left for eligible families: To learn more or refer a family, call (888) 706-0433 or visit www.source.co/ccv/.