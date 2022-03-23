California Democratic Party Endorses Tulare City Council Member Jose Sigala for 33rd Assembly District

The California Democratic Party has recently endorsed Tulare City Council Member Jose Sigala for California’s 33rd Assembly District. Since 2016, Sigala has served on the Tulare City Council, serving as its Mayor from 2018-2020 and being overwhelmingly re-elected in 2022.

Since August of 2020 Jose has also served on the newly created Tulare County Regional Transit Agency Board of Directors. In December of 2020, Jose became the Transit Agency’s Board Chair. This new agency has been created to consolidate Tulare county’s transit systems into one regional transit system to provide the public with a more effective, reliable and efficient system.

Sigala discussed the significance of the endorsement, “I am proud and honored to receive the endorsement of the California Democratic Party. Local party activists throughout the 33rd district from Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties have overwhelmingly made me their choice to carry forward the principles of our party,” Sigala stated.

California Democrats stand up for working families, immigrants, farmers, educational opportunities, quality jobs, affordable housing, small businesses, safer neighborhoods, access to quality healthcare and clean drinking water and air. “I take seriously this responsibility of representing our party but I also take seriously the need to bring people together to improve the lives of our communities across the district,” added Sigala.

Redistricting has placed incumbent Devon Mathis in one of the most competitive districts in California. Mathis faces a Republican challenger in the Primary. The 33rd District has a 53% Latino majority with party registration split evenly between Democrats and Republicans. “Our District is ready for leadership change. I will represent all of our communities and I am ready to go to Sacramento and deliver”, concluded Sigala.

Assembly District 33 represents portions of Fresno and Tulare counties as well as all of Kings County and includes the cities of Kingsburg, Reedley, Avenal, Corcoran, Hanford, Lemoore, Dinuba, Farmersville, Lindsay, Porterville, Tulare, Woodlake and a portion of Visalia and a number of unincorporated communities.