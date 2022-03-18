Tulare County Science Fair projects selected to advance to state competition

Hundreds of children and family members attended the annual STEAM Expo on Saturday to enjoy hands-on science, technology, engineering, art, and math activities, and to view free shows at the TCOE Planetarium.

Prior to the opening of the Expo, the Tulare County Science & Engineering Fair began with several dozen student exhibits that addressed real-world issues. This year, students in elementary, middle, and high school worked alone or in teams to create 35 projects for the annual fair. Students applied the scientific method to explore issues in Earth and Space Sciences, Life Sciences, Engineering and Mathematics, and Chemistry.

While judges interviewed students about their Science Fair projects, visitors to the STEAM Expo built rockets and hot air balloons, programmed a variety of small robots, engaged in art projects, and learned about native plants and animals from representatives of Circle J-Norris Ranch, the Sequoia Riverlands Trust, and the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. In the planetarium, visitors enjoyed back-to-back showings of the popular program, CAPCOM GO! The Apollo Story.

At the end of the day, an awards ceremony was held to announce the winners of the Tulare County Science & Engineering Fair. A complete list of winners is available at tcoe.org/STEAMExpo/fair/results.

The Tulare County students advancing to the California State Science Fair, being held virtually April 12 are:

Micah Bailey, Miguel Pedraza, and Michael Miralez

Westfield Elementary School, Porterville

Water Has Bacteria

Ella Boiano

Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers

How Low Can You Go?

Aaliyah Paggi

Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers

Color of Egg Yolk

Grace Jenkins

Springville Elementary School, Springville

Blanket Battle

Chevy Biber, Samantha Freed, and Kamlynn Newlin

Westfield Elementary School, Porterville

Soil Erosion

Anthony Andrzejewski, Christopher Hernandez, and Esperanza Salazar

Mission Oak High School, Tulare

Finding the Best Truss Structure for the Lightest Yet Strongest Bridge