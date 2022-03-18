Tulare County Museum hosts fifth annual Museum Jamboree

The Tulare County Museum is thrilled to announce it will host its fifth annual Museum Jamboree on Saturday, April 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park. This free, family-friendly event is packed with fun and educational activities for guests of all ages to learn more about the Museum and Tulare County’s history.

The first annual Jamboree celebrated the restoration and reopening of the Museum’s Main Street gallery, which had been closed for a decade. Since then, the event has continued to bring community members together each year to explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and get to know its community partners.

This year, the Jamboree will feature a blacksmith at work in front of a real blacksmith shop from Ducor, a woodworking demonstration, model trains, and a mini car show put on by the Visalia Vapor Trailers Car Club. There will also be hayrides, mini golf, free classes, and performances! Visitors interested in learning more about the County’s history are invited to watch videos provided by Tulare County Treasures in the Museum Theatre and opportunities will be available to learn about local Native American culture with the Tule River Language Project. Other attractions include gardening tips from local Master Gardeners, local artist demonstrations, the Tulare County Library Book Mobile, American Legion Post 18 information on local veterans, and Visit Visalia informational booths, along with other local museums.

Don’t miss the chance to get a photo with Tipper from the Rawhide and Captain Cal with Cal Fire. Food from Quesadilla Gorilla’s food truck and root beer floats from A&W will be available for purchase. Guests won’t want to miss the raffle drawing for exciting prizes donated by local businesses. Raffle tickets will be sold for $2.00 each, and prizes include a gift card and t-shirt from Brewbakers and two family fun packs for the Rawhide.

The Jamboree is a perfect event for the whole family with so much to see, hear, and do, so please join us!

The Tulare County Museum is in Mooney Grove Park at 27000 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia. Entrance to the Park is $6.00 per vehicle ($2.00 for seniors) at the front gate and includes entrance to the Museum. For more information on this event please visit www.tularecountymuseum.com or call 559-624-7326.