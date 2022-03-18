Rescheduled Wine vs Beer Showdown coming up on March 31

The Wine vs. Beer Showdown, Kings County Farm Bureau’s popular fundraiser, is coming up on Thursday, March 31. This is the rescheduled date after COVID forced its cancellation in January. This popular event gives guests the opportunity to enjoy samples from California wineries, breweries and local restaurants while catching up with friends and raising money to support Farm Bureau programs.

Wine vs. Beer Showdown will feature a number of vendors serving up their tastiest food and drink specialties, and guests will have the opportunity to bid on a host of silent auction items, an important part of the event’s fundraising aspect.

Iron Oaks Winery, Ramos Torres Winery, Iron Oaks Winery, One Hope Wine, Cacciatore Fine Wines & Olive Oil Corp., Ferguson Family Winery, and Stefanelli Distributing Company will be amongst the wineries pouring, and Farm Credit West and Golden State Farm Credit will be serving wine as well. Bird Street Brewing, Hop Forged Brewing, Riley’s Brewing, Long Shot Brewery, Sequoia Brewing Company, OK3 Brewery, and Firestone Walker will be serving up specialty craft beer. Food vendors Raven’s Deli, L.T. Sue Co., Off the Vine, Keanu’s Hawaiian BBQ, Zentino’s Grill, and Chef Gray, LLC will be serving up their signature dishes, and Giacomazzi Brothers Nut Company will have samples available.

Wine vs. Beer Showdown, which began 17 years ago, raises money to support local farmers through educational programs, training classes, industry workshops, political activism and community involvement. Farm Day, which gives 2,400 Kings County third graders a hands-on lesson in agriculture, livestock and farm equipment, is one of the many Farm Bureau-sponsored programs that this event helps support. Farm Day will be returning March 17, and this fundraiser will help ensure its success after a two-year hiatus.

“Wine vs. Beer Showdown is a fun-filled evening that the ag community looks forward to every year,” said Executive Director Dusty Ference. “The money raised at this event allows us to continue advocating for local agriculture and providing the programs and services that local farmers have come to rely on.”

Wine vs. Beer Showdown is being held at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday, March 31 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 each, and can be purchased online at kcfb.org/winevbeer, from any Farm Bureau board member, or at the office, located at 870 Greenfield Ave. in Hanford. Tickets will also be available at the door. For more information, please call the Farm Bureau office at 584-3557.