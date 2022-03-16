Kings County Farm Day is Coming up March 17

Kings County Farm Bureau is busy preparing for the annual event that best exemplifies what Farm Bureau is all about: Farm Day. Now in its 16th year, Kings County Farm Day will bring together third graders from across Kings County for a unique field trip. With the help of local ag businesses, equipment operators and animal presenters, students will have the opportunity to learn about the many facets of agriculture through interactive exhibits and hands-on experiences.

Farm Day, which will take place on Thursday, March 17 at the Kings Fairgrounds, is a collaborative effort on the part of Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB), the Kings County Office of Education and the Kings Fair. Farm Day strives to teach the next generation of consumers about the positive contributions farming makes to the community and the local economy.

Volunteers will guide students through a number of exhibits that allow them to climb on tractors, pet a variety of farm animals and learn the process of how food gets from the farm to the fork.

The goal of Farm Day, which requires hundreds of man hours to plan and execute each year, is to spark an interest in agriculture—the Valley’s dominant industry—at a young age for the next generation of consumers. As educational as it is fun, Farm Day teaches children valuable lessons about where food comes from, and demonstrates that it is not grown in the grocery store

“Farm Day provides us with a special opportunity to teach local students about the importance of living in a farming community,” said KCFB Executive Director Dusty Ference. “Our goal is for every child who attends Farm Day to gain an increased awareness of the positive contributions that agriculture makes not only to our local community and our economy, but to the world.”

Farm Day will take place next Thursday, March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Kings Fairgrounds in Hanford, and is a very visual event that offers great opportunities for photos and video. It is requested that media planning to attend please call Kings County Farm Bureau at (559) 584-3557 or email [email protected] in advance so that we may assist you with coordinating interviews. On the day of the event, call Dusty Ference at (559) 303-1885.

Farm Day is a cooperative effort between the Kings County Farm Bureau, the Kings County Office of Education and the Kings Fair, and is made possible by proceeds from Farm Bureau’s Wine vs. Beer Showdown fundraiser and Friends of Farm Bureau sponsorships. Kings County Farm Bureau is a non-profit advocacy organization which represents approximately 800 members of the agricultural community. The mission of KCFB is to provide education, promotion and representation of agriculture. More information is available at www.kcfb.org.