Kings County Sheriff David Robinson endorses Sarah Hacker for Kings County District Attorney in the 2022 race. Sheriff Robinson says, “I am honored to endorse Sarah for Kings County District Attorney. We worked side by side in the DA’s office before I was elected Sheriff. She has the knowledge and experience to do an excellent job! Please join me in voting for Sarah Hacker for District Attorney on June 7, 2022.”

Sheriff Robinson and Sarah Hacker have a long history of working together to keep Kings County safe back when Sheriff Robinson was a gang investigator and Sarah Hacker was a deputy district attorney. Both worked hard to prosecute violent gang members who threatened public safety.

Now that Sarah Hacker is running for Kings County District Attorney, Sheriff Robinson has endorsed her for the job.

Both Sarah Hacker and Sheriff Robinson look forward to restoring fair and just prosecutions in Kings County through cooperation between the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.

You can reach Sarah Hacker at [email protected] or (559) 408-8383.