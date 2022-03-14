Kaweah Subbasin GSAs Hosting Workshops Focused on Evapotranspiration Data

By Trilby Barton, Public Outreach Specialist

Evapotranspiration (ET) data collection is a key step in achieving sustainability under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA). Kaweah Subbasin landowners and interested stakeholders are invited to attend one of three workshops in March 2022 that will discuss how the Kaweah Subbasin is harnessing the technology of LandIQ to accurately measure ET at the farm level, and how landowners can view, understand and manage their own ET data.

The workshops, co-hosted by the Mid-Kaweah Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA), Greater Kaweah GSA, and East Kaweah GSA, will offer landowners both in-person and online options for attendance. Workshop content will be identical for all three workshops, so landowners can attend the one that fits best with their schedules:

Workshop 1 (online via Zoom) – Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 3 – 5 p.m. Attend by clicking on the link: https://zoom.us/j/96610688143 or call-in by telephone at (301) 715-8592, Webinar ID: 966 1068 8143

Workshop 2 (online via Zoom) – Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 1 – 3 p.m. Attend by clicking on the link: https://zoom.us/j/95693894837 or call-in by telephone at (301) 715-8592, Webinar ID: 956 9389 4837

Workshop 3 (in-person) – Friday, March 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Attend in-person at the International Agri-Center’s Social Hall, located at 4500 S. Laspina Street in Tulare, Calif.



Registration is not required, but is recommended by completing the registration form at https://bit.ly/3hFibcM.

Workshop topics will include:

Who is LandIQ and how do they use remote sensing ground-truthing to deliver highly accurate ET data

How ET data translates to groundwater use measurement

How ET will be used by the Kaweah Subbasin GSAs

How landowners can view LandIQ ET data using the Kaweah Water Dashboard

For more information on the upcoming workshops, or to download the workshop flyer directly, visit www.greaterkaweahgsa.org, www.midkaweah.org or www.ekgsa.org.