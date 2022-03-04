Valley Strong Ballpark goes to the dogs

Valley Strong Ballpark is not just opening the gates to fans on Friday, April 8 for Opening Night, but to the dogs as well! The Visalia Rawhide are thrilled to announce a unique partnership that has members in our community wagging their tails. We have partnered with the California Service Dog Academy (CSDA) to open Sentinel Dog Park.

“CSDA is proud to be working together with the Visalia Rawhide to bring Sentinel Dog Park to the ballpark. We look forward to continuing this endeavor so that service animals, their handlers, and well-behaved dogs and their owners have a place to take a break while enjoying America’s National Pastime. We are grateful that the Visalia Rawhide has given us the opportunity to be a part of their community!” says Matthew Corso, Executive Director

“Our new partnership with California Service Dog Academy is an exciting one.’ says Sam Sigal, owner of Visalia Rawhide. ‘Being able to provide a space for our fans to bring their beloved pups, is truly an honor. We are thrilled to be able to provide this for the community.”

CSDA provides service dogs to veterans and civilians with disabilities through their Sentinel Dogs Program and CARE Dogs Program.

They also have the Canines for Community Outreach Program that partners with businesses and organizations within our community by bringing their dogs in training for socialization in hopes of providing relief to those that need it and helping brighten their day!

The fan-favorite, Bark and Brews (presented by Heiskell’s Feed Depot and BarrelHouse Brewing Company) will return on Sundays this season. Fans will receive $2 off beer at the BarrelHouse Bar, located next to the dog park. The Sentinel Dog Park will be open for all home games during the 2022 season. Fans and their furry friends can start using the park on Opening Night, Friday, April 8 at 6:45 P.M. game time, gates open at 5:45 P.M. Tickets go on sale for Opening Weekend, Friday, March 4. Tickets can be purchased at MILB.com/Visalia.