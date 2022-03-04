Tulare County Democrats announced that they have registered the 10,000th Democrat voter in the City of Tulare. On Sunday, February 27th, Tulare County Democrats participated in a voter registration program in the City of Tulare and walked door to door on the westside of the city to talk to neighbors about the importance of registering to vote.
“In preparation for the upcoming June 7th primary and to help elect Democrats in key races, we have been walking door to door in certain communities to encourage people to register to vote and to participate in the upcoming election”, stated Susanne Gundy, voter registration coordinator.
On Sunday volunteers knocked on the door of Mr. Romerio Mafnas, a new resident on the westside in the City of Tulare. Mr. Manfas is a retired veteran and strong Democrat who recently moved to Tulare from Ventura California. After a few minutes of conversation, he registered to vote and symbolically became the 10,000th Democrat to register to vote in Tulare.
When asked why he registered to vote, he responded, “I was in the Army and I believe voting is the foundation of our country and I believe Democrats do a better job of running our country than Republicans”, stated Mr. Manfas.
One thought on “Tulare County Democrats register 10,000th Democrat in the City of Tulare”
How in the world could any person with common sense, say democrats do a better job at running the country than a Republican? I would like to know one thing that’s better than 2 years ago.