Sierra View CNO awarded for excellence in leadership statewide and nationally

Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) Vice President of Patient Care Services & Chief Nurse Executive, was one of 66 Chief Nursing Officers across the United States to be mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare CNOs to Know list in addition to receiving the Association of California Nurse Leaders’ (ACNL) award for Excellence in Leadership.

“It’s truly an honor to see a fellow colleague and someone that is an inspiration to us all, be recognized within the state of California and nationally,” said Donna Hefner, SVMC President and CEO. “We are proud to have Dr. Hudson leading our dedicated group of outstanding nurses, advancing our training efforts and implementing new programs that transform the lives of our patients every day.”

Being one of 66 CNOs listed in the Becker’s Healthcare CNOs to Know list means Dr. Hudson stood out from more than the 37,474 Chief Nursing Officers currently in the United States for his tireless leadership and efforts in providing quality care, all while supporting his nursing teams during the pandemic.



Not only was he mentioned in the Becker’s Healthcare Review this month, but he was also presented with the award of Excellence in Leadership at the Association of California Nurse Leaders (ACNL) annual meeting, held in Anaheim, California earlier in February, 2022.

Just last year, Dr. Hudson received the Nurse of the Year Award for Excellence in Leadership by the Nursing Leadership Coalition of the Central San Joaquin Valley and was inducted into the Central San Joaquin Valley Nursing Hall of Fame.

Dr. Hudson-Covolo has been with SVMC for eight years and has an extensive background in nurse leadership roles. He is accountable for the delivery of patient-centered care across the Sierra View Local Health Care District and makes a great influence on the culture of quality, locally and industry-wide. His dedication as SVMC’s GME Founding Designated Institutional Officer (DIO) and his strong strategic leadership has made an impact on the future of patient care and nursing here in California’s Central Valley.

These awards and accomplishments are a testament to outstanding leadership, devotion to delivering high quality care and investment in the future of our organization. Read more about Dr. Hudson-Covolo by visiting the Executive Team page and read his welcome message on the GME Program page at sierra-view.com.