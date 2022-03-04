American citizens’ first amendment rights are at jeopardy and news companies have a responsibility to help protect those rights. The news companies benefit from the first amendment with the right to free press. So why don’t they also help fight to protect the whole first amendment which includes freedom of speech?
The Hanford Sentinel is owned and run by Santa Maria News Media inc. A company by its name is located in Santa Maria, over 2 hours from Hanford, California. These business owners are blocking citizens from the Hanford Sentinel Facebook page. These citizens cannot view articles posted. Even after following all Facebook standards. It’s amazing these owners want all the publicity from Social media but none of the CRITICISM. That’s violating US citizens’ first amendment.
Catherine Doe, Editor of the Valley Voice, seems real reluctant to run any of these stories. If it’s a story about Xavier getting served a cease and desist letter a whole article is written on it. Yet when I give Catherine the full information about Hanford Vice Mayor Kalish Morrow violating first amendment by blocking citizens on her official city council Facebook page, it is it met with deaf ears. Even though I sent articles how AOC an elected official lost a court case on this same issue and was forced to apologize.
Seems like Valley Voice only values the first amendment when it benefits them.
I find it sickening that businesses that benefit from first amendment refuse to defend freedom of speech and even violate the same amendment that protects them.
4 thoughts on ““Multiple first amendment violations” by Valley Voice, Hanford Sentinel, public officials”
I totally agree with you. I’ve been talking to people about it for years and they have expressed that there is nothing we can do about these corrupted companies.
Stop buying their papers. Stop visiting their websites. We can do something about the city council members. It sickens me because I brought this to the attention of city council member Francisco Ramirez and instead of calling of Kalish Morrow for violating citizens first he personal tries to attack Mayor Diane Sharp by reorganizing City Council. Plus when I asked about his reasoning over the phone he told me a lie proven false by a text he sent me. The political drama and corruption in this small town is horrible.
You have all the power in the world. Boycott all advertisers in the (progressive) Valley Voice
WELL, YOU FOCUS ON THE WRONG NEWSPAPER!! Valley Voice is privately funded. What advertisment do you see on the website, none! Go to Hanford Sentinel and see all the ads they have. The Hanford Sentinel is the one blocking citizens from their Facebook page. Valley Voice actually ran my opinion piece. It’s ran by Visalia citizen. Hanford Sentinel is owned and ran by Santa Maria citizens. You should be aware at the real evil newspaper and that’s clearly Hanford Sentinel