“Multiple first amendment violations” by Valley Voice, Hanford Sentinel, public officials

American citizens’ first amendment rights are at jeopardy and news companies have a responsibility to help protect those rights. The news companies benefit from the first amendment with the right to free press. So why don’t they also help fight to protect the whole first amendment which includes freedom of speech?

The Hanford Sentinel is owned and run by Santa Maria News Media inc. A company by its name is located in Santa Maria, over 2 hours from Hanford, California. These business owners are blocking citizens from the Hanford Sentinel Facebook page. These citizens cannot view articles posted. Even after following all Facebook standards. It’s amazing these owners want all the publicity from Social media but none of the CRITICISM. That’s violating US citizens’ first amendment.

Catherine Doe, Editor of the Valley Voice, seems real reluctant to run any of these stories. If it’s a story about Xavier getting served a cease and desist letter a whole article is written on it. Yet when I give Catherine the full information about Hanford Vice Mayor Kalish Morrow violating first amendment by blocking citizens on her official city council Facebook page, it is it met with deaf ears. Even though I sent articles how AOC an elected official lost a court case on this same issue and was forced to apologize.

Seems like Valley Voice only values the first amendment when it benefits them.

I find it sickening that businesses that benefit from first amendment refuse to defend freedom of speech and even violate the same amendment that protects them.