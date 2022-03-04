Local leaders to host The Killer Dueling Pianos

The 2021-2022 Class of Leadership Tulare will host a benefit concert featuring The Killer Dueling Pianos at the International Agri-Center from 5:30 PM-10:00 PM. The evening celebration will include dinner, a silent auction, dancing, and, of course, fantastic music!

Each year, the Leadership Tulare Class is tasked with hosting a fundraising event to support future and on-going efforts to form and educate leaders from within the community. The current class is excited to present The Killer Dueling Pianos for this year’s event. “Unlike the theme of ‘Killer Dueling Pianos,’ this year’s Leadership Tulare cohort has worked hard to produce a fun and exciting event that will create lasting memories for years to come,” said Ashlee Winslow, Recreation Supervisor for the City of Tulare and member of the current Leadership Tulare cohort. Indeed, this year’s cohort is excited to present an evening of wholesome fun, great food, and an opportunity to visit with old friends as well as make some new ones!

“Leadership Tulare, a premier leadership program, sponsored by the Tulare Chamber of Commerce, is hosting an event to secure continued funding. As a community leader I highly endorse the program and event,” said Terry Sayre, Vice Mayor of Tulare and 2010 Graduate of Leadership Tulare, “Leadership Tulare has continuously provided a platform that creates the environment that encourages and educates interested members of the community to desire and step up to take roles of influence in Tulare.”

Tickets are on sale for $65.00 per person via the Tulare Chamber of Commerce website (tularechamber.org) or by calling the Chamber directly at 559-686-1547. There are also sponsorship opportunities available, which include publicity, event tickets, and additional incentives, depending on the sponsorship level. The last day to purchase tickets is Friday, March 18, 2022