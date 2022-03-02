Society for California Archaeology to hold 56th Annual Meeting

Visit Visalia is pleased to announce that the Society for California Archaeology will hold its 56th Annual Meeting March 3-6, 2022 at the Visalia Convention Center. The Visalia Marriott Hotel and Comfort Suites Visalia will serve as host hotels for the event that expects 800 attendees. The event theme is “Archaeological Gatherings: Foodways and Community Resilience.”

“We are excited to welcome SCA back to Visalia for their Annual Meeting this year,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. “The value of in-person meetings is all the more relevant after this extended period of virtual meetings and know that the members will greatly benefit by attending.”

The Society for California Archaeology is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization dedicated to research, understanding, interpretation and conservation of the heritage of California and the regions that surround and pertain to it. It is the largest state archaeology society in the United State with a diverse membership that includes students, Native American tribal members, and professional archaeologists working in Cultural Resource Management, academia, agencies, Tribal offices, and Museums.

The Annual Meetings provide opportunities for members to share data from active research as well as address the challenges to the practice of the discipline. Speakers at this year’s conference will discuss and consider foodways as a concept that brings together the varied cultural, social, and economic threads of food production, distribution and consumption.

Workshops and forums focus on timely issues and provide practical as well as research-oriented skills training. SCA meetings are both intellectually stimulating and fun, and offer ample opportunities for professional networking and socializing with a community of individuals who are interested in historic preservation and California archaeology.

