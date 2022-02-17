Three scholarships available from Kings County Farm Bureau

Kings County Farm Bureau (KCFB) has long been a proud supporter of agriculture education, and invests in the industry’s future leaders by awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors each year. This year, KCFB will be awarding their own scholarships to qualified seniors, while also managing two additional scholarships.

Since the start of KCFB’s scholarship program in 2007, the organization has awarded more than $100,000 to deserving students. Scholarships are awarded to qualified students who plan to further their education at a two- or four-year accredited college, university or vocational institute and pursue a career in agriculture. The recipients are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, determination, leadership skills and a commitment to a career in agriculture.

KCFB also manages the Environmental Oversight Committee Scholarship, which is sponsored by KCFB and Kings County Citizens for a Healthy Environment, originally funded by G.W.F Power Systems. Applicants must be planning to major in environmental science, physical science, life science, engineering, or agricultural sciences at an accredited four-year college, university, or community college. The scholarship amount is a maximum of $4,000 per year based upon interest earned by the EOC Trust Fund for a maximum of four years per recipient ($16,000 total).

New this year is the Victoria A. Mueller Memorial Scholarship. KCFB is managing this scholarship in honor of Victoria Alise Mueller, daughter of Paula Vinzant, KCFB’s director of government and member relations. Victoria passed away in November 2020 at the age of 23, soon after graduating from college. This scholarship was established by her family and friends to honor her memory and legacy. It will be offered to students based upon academic achievement, extracurricular activities, determination, leadership skills, and a commitment to a career in agricultural science.

Scholarship applications are being accepted until 4 p.m. on March 16, 2022. More information, qualifications and applications are available on our website, kcfb.org/scholarships.