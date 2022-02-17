Sequoia Parks Conservancy announces closure of Crystal Cave for 2022 season

Sequoia Parks Conservancy, in coordination with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, has announced the closure of Crystal Cave for the 2022 season. The closure is in response to the damage sustained from the KNP Complex Fire, which was caused by a lightning storm on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The road to Crystal Cave suffered damage from numerous fallen trees and rockslides, and the trail to the cave experienced multiple rockslides and damage to safety railings. At this time, it is believed that there is no significant damage inside of Crystal Cave.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks will be focussing on recovery efforts in 2022 including reestablishing safe access to Crystal Cave, which is scheduled to reopen in May 2023.