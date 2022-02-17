Kaweah Health named one of Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals

Kaweah Health has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals™ for the 4th consecutive year, placing it in the top five percent of hospitals in the country and an overall leader in clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades. Kaweah Health is one of two hospitals in the Central Valley to achieve this distinction and the only one in Tulare, Kings, and Fresno counties.

“We don’t do what we do for awards, but the recognition is a testament to the excellence and compassion of our employees, medical staff, and volunteers,” said Gary Herbst, Chief Executive Officer of Kaweah Health. “At the same time, we will never stop improving for our patients. They deserve world-class care and health is our passion, excellence is our focus, and compassion is our promise.”

From 2018-2020, patients treated in hospitals achieving this Healthgrades’ recognition on average had a 27.8 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive this award, as measured across 17-rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome. In fact, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to Kaweah Health and other 2022 Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals, 160,256 lives could potentially have been saved from 2018-2020.*

To assess overall hospital performance, Healthgrades reviewed outcomes across more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions. Recipients of this award have consistently delivered better-than-expected outcomes for their patients.

“It is a great achievement to be awarded as one of Healthgrades’ America’s 250 Best Hospitals,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades. “Now more than ever, patients are learning the importance of taking control of their health and using resources like Healthgrades to find the perfect hospital and caregiver match. We commend Kaweah Health for providing superior service and committing themselves to keeping their communities safe.”

Kaweah Health was recognized with the following clinical achievements in 2022:

Cardiac

Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award™ for 6 Years in a Row (2017-2022) Nation’s Top 5% for Cardiac Surgery for 5 Years in a Row (2018-2022) Nation’s Top 10% for Cardiac Surgery for 6 Years in a Row (2017-2022)

5-Stars in Coronary Bypass Surgery for 6 Years in a Row (2017-2022)

5-Stars in Valve Surgery for 2 years in a Row (2021-2022)

5-Stars for Treatment of Heart Attack in 2022

5-Stars for Treatment of Heart Failure for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)

Neurosciences

Stroke Care Excellence Award™ for 4 Years in a Row (2019-2022) Nation’s Top 10% for Treatment of Stroke for 4 Years in a Row (2019-2022)

5-Stars for Treatment of Stroke for 8 Years in a Row (2015-2022)

Pulmonary

Pulmonary Care Excellence Award™ for 9 Years in a Row (2014-2022) Nation’s Top 5% for Overall Pulmonary Services for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022) Nation’s Top 10% for Overall Pulmonary Services for 9 Years in a Row (2014-2022)

5-Stars for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022)

5-Stars for Treatment of Pneumonia for 9 Years in a Row (2014-2022)

Gastrointestinal

5-Stars for Treatment of GI Bleed in 2022

Critical Care

Critical Care Excellence Award™ for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022) Nation’s Top 5% for Critical Care for 2 Years in a Row (2021-2022) Nation’s Top 10% for Critical Care for 3 Years in a Row (2020-2022)

5-Stars for Treatment of Sepsis for 10 Years in a Row (2013-2022)

5-Stars for Treatment of Respiratory Failure for 4 Years in a Row (2019-2022)

