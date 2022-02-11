Sequoia Parks Conservancy announces their upcoming virtual speaker event, Giant Conversations

A press release by the Sequoia Parks Conservancy

Sequoia Parks Conservancy is excited to announce their upcoming virtual speaker event, Giant Conversations: Fire and Giant Sequoias in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. This timely discussion will feature three experts with a wide range of knowledge about giant sequoias, wildfire, fire ecology, the Southern Sierra Nevada Mountains, and the recent catastrophic fires in this central region of California.

The free event will take place Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. and features Sequoia and Kings Canyon Chief of Resources Management and Science Dr. Christy Brigham, Sequoia and Kings Canyon Fuel Management Specialist Andrew Cremmers, and UC Berkeley fire scientist Dr. Scott Stephens. This group of fire and natural resource experts will discuss the history of giant sequoias, the role of fire in their life cycle, the impact of a warming climate, and other stressors on their survival. A live Q&A session will follow the event where attendees can submit their questions.

This online event is free, but space is limited. Register for free at https://bit.ly/giantconvos

Learn more about the work of Sequoia Parks Conservancy at www.sequoiaparks.org