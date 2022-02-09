Visit Visalia Orchard and Blossom Trail Map is Available

A press release from Visit Visalia

Visitors are invited to take a self-guided tour of blossoms and wildflowers this spring

Visit Visalia is excited to announce that orchards and groves around Tulare County will soon be awash with color with the onset of the annual blossom season. Wildflowers in the foothill and seasonal fruit stand will also begin to sprout up around the county, making spring the best time to explore the back roads and country lanes in and around Visalia. Whether headed to Sequoia National Park or simply taking a Sunday drive, this burst of color is a must-see. Visit Visalia offers three ways to explore this spring.

Visalia Blossom and Orchard Trail

In California’s fertile Central Valley, agricultural fields dominate the landscape with Tulare County being one of the most diverse agricultural producing areas in the world. For Visalia, in Tulare County, the fields that surround the city become awash with color in springtime as the fruit and nut trees begin to blossom. To see these spectacular blooms, which last just a short time, Visit Visalia offers a free Blossom and Orchard Trail Map, available now in time for the annual springtime event. The map is free and can be downloaded on the Visit Visalia website.

The self-guided driving tour takes visitors through the county just north of the city center where almond, peach, plums and apricot orchards burst forth with their fragrant white and pink blossoms each spring. Along with the colorful orchards, visitors will see other crops like kiwi, citrus, walnuts, pistachios, cherries and more. The seasonal display of brilliant color traditionally begins in Mid-February and continues through March, making it prime blossom viewing time in Tulare County.

Those looking for additional ways to experience Blossom season can stop in at Naturally Nuts (https://www.naturallynuts.com/) where 34 different types of almonds are available as well as a variety of other products like walnuts and pistachios, dried fruits, honey and more. Before heading out on the blossom trail, coffee lovers will want to fuel up at Component Coffee Lab (https://componentcoffeelab.com/) with a sweet latte made with almond milk.

Seasonal Fruit Stands and Farmer’s Market

Along with the blossoms, spring is when the local fruit stands also begin to sprout, dotting the roadsides. Stop at any of the farm stands to get the ripest, in-season produce. The local Farmer’s Markets are also worth a visit. All of the farmers, artisans, and community groups are local to this region of California.

Farmers are certified and many offer organic produce and goods. The weekly farmers markets are held in two locations: Saturday mornings at Mooney Blvd and Shady Lane from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and Thursday evenings in downtown Visalia on Church St at Main St. from 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm and offer the very best of seasonal produce to choose from. A list of farm stands, farmer’s markets and u-pick options is available on the Visit Visalia website. (https://www.visitvisalia.com/itineraries/farm-fresh-itinerary)

Wildflowers

The seasonal bloom is not just about fruit and nut trees. Wildflowers also color the landscape with orange, purple, yellow and red flowers like California poppies, fiddlenecks and baby blue eyes. Sequoia Riverlands Trust (https://sequoiariverlands.org/) properties make for excellent viewing and photography. Dry Creek Preserve, Homer Ranch, and Blue Oak Ranch are just a few of the preserves that wildflower lovers can explore. The trust also offers monthly stewardship days which provide opportunities for visitors to have hands-on experiences like working in the native plant nursery or helping with trail maintenance.

Sequoia National Park

Wildflowers in Sequoia National Park are expected to be more vibrant than usual due to the recent fires. With the Sierra Nevada mountains as a backdrop, capped with snow from recent storms, the Visalia Blossom Trail offers easy alternate routes to the park entrances for maximum blossom and wildflower viewing inside and in the foothills just outside of the park.

Visalia is known for having the famous Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks in its backyard, but natural charm, welcoming locals and abundance of experiences are why this Central California city is much more than a gateway to the great outdoors. Along with great outdoor experiences, Visalia’s local food scene, from thriving food truck culture to fine dining, offers foodie lovers even more to explore. We look forward to greeting all travelers.

