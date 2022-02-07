Visalia’s Redistricting Public Hearing No. 5

The presentation provided by NDC at the Public Hearing will review each of these maps, and include information on next steps.

This public hearing is completely open to the public and will include Spanish language simultaneous interpretation.

This Public Hearing will be part of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting’s Regular Session that will begin at 7 p.m. The Public Hearing portion of the meeting will open and begin at 7:30 p.m.

Once the agenda for the meeting is finalized, it will be posted here.

In compliance with the American Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, call (559) 713-4512 48-hours in advance of the meeting. For hearing impaired, call (559) 713-4900 (TTY) 48-hours in advance of the scheduled meeting time to request signing services.