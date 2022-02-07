Visalia’s Redistricting Public Hearing No. 5

A press release from the City of Visalia
Join us for the next City of Visalia Redistricting Public Hearing.
The City of Visalia’s City Council Decennial Redistricting process continues, and community members are asked to join us on Monday, February 7th at 7:30 p.m. for Public Hearing No. 5.
This redistricting public hearing will include, but not be limited, an update on the process from National Demographic Corporation (NDC), a review of maps submitted by the public, a review of maps prepared by NDC and public comment.
All maps received are posted on the City website and are viewable to the public. Under Submitted Maps, you’ll find the maps presented as they were received from members of the public, these maps include no assessments or notations from our consultants NDC. Under Reviewed Maps, viewers will maps that have been received by the City from our consultants NDC. This group includes maps submitted from the public and those created by NDC, along with the supplemental demographic data sheets.
The presentation provided by NDC at the Public Hearing will review each of these maps, and include information on next steps.
This public hearing is completely open to the public and will include Spanish language simultaneous interpretation.
This Public Hearing will be part of the regularly scheduled City Council meeting’s Regular Session that will begin at 7 p.m. The Public Hearing portion of the meeting will open and begin at 7:30 p.m.
Once the agenda for the meeting is finalized, it will be posted here.
In compliance with the American Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate, call (559) 713-4512 48-hours in advance of the meeting. For hearing impaired, call (559) 713-4900 (TTY) 48-hours in advance of the scheduled meeting time to request signing services.