Fresno Pacific University returning to face-to-face classes February 7

As planned, Fresno Pacific University will return to face-to-face classes Monday, February 7.

This was the target date set by the FPU President’s Cabinet January 28, when it decided COVID numbers had climbed to the point a temporary return to primarily online education was necessary. The return affects all courses not previously scheduled to be online at all five FPU campuses in Southeast Fresno, North Fresno, Visalia, Bakersfield and Merced.

We believe the trends are going in the right direction and remain committed to the highest quality Christian higher education with in-person instruction,” President Joseph Jones, Ph.D., announced in an email today to students, faculty and students.

Current statistics from the Fresno County Department of Public Health website Fresno County COVID-19 HUB indicate:

Case averages have dropped this week from 2,300-2,400 per day to under 1,000

Cases per 100,000 people have also declined seriously

An increase in the number of available ICU beds

Enough hospital beds are open that emergency services are again transporting more people to emergency rooms

This direction holds true for the other counties where FPU has campuses. In addition:

On the main campus the number of students in isolation has dropped from 18-20 per day to one-two per day

At all campuses staffing needs are being met

This decision also means that starting next Monday indoor events, including athletic contests, with less than 100 people present may resume, so long as safety protocols continue to be followed. Everyone must continue to wear masks indoors unless alone in their residence or private office and practice social distancing. The main campus dining hall will remain open for “grab-and-go” service only for the time being, since eating requires mask removal. Other student and academic facilities will be open as usual, but no food will be allowed in those areas.

“We remain vigilant about the pandemic and continue to be guided by the best information available from county, state and federal sources,” Jones said, “As always, our top priority is the health of the entire FPU community. Everyone is encouraged to be fully vaccinated, including a booster, unless you have an excluding medical condition or religious objection. Please continue to prescreen for symptoms before coming to any of our campuses.”