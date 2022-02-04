Academic Decathlon 2022 concludes February 5

The Tulare County Office of Education will hold the final rounds of the 2022 Tulare County Academic Decathlon, a 10-event scholastic competition for teams of high school students, on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Teams of Tulare County students from seven high schools will compete in two school categories – large school and small school – for the chance to advance to the state competition. The teams represent the following schools:

Small Schools

Orosi High School

Woodlake High School

Large Schools:

Dinuba High School

El Diamante High School, Visalia

Granite Hills High School, Porterville

Mission Oak High School, Tulare

Tulare Western High School

Prior to the final Super Quiz event, the teams of six to nine members have been contending in 10 grueling virtual events. The teams are made up of equal numbers (either two or three students) from the following grade point groups: Varsity (0-2.99 GPA), Scholastic (3-3.74 GPA) and Honors (3.75-4 GPA). Team members test their knowledge of subjects including economics, social science, mathematics, music, art, language and literature, and science. In addition, the contestants present prepared and impromptu speeches, written essays on given topics and undergo interviews by a panel of judges.

The academic relay known as the oral “Super Quiz” is the final competitive event. Questions in this year’s Super Quiz topic are related to the national theme, “Water: A Most Essential Resource”. The Super Quiz round of competition takes place on February 5 at approximately 10:00 a.m.. in TCOE’s Conference Center at 6200 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia.

This portion of the event and the awards ceremony that follows are not open to the public. Due to public safety concerns, only members of the media, competitors, coaches, and family members are allowed to attend. The awards ceremony will begin immediately following the Super Quiz at approximately 11:00 a.m.

“Few other competitions engage students of various academic levels in the study of so many subject matters,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “In addition, Academic Decathlon is helping to build writing, communication and speaking skills through its essay, interview and speech competitions – skills that will serve students well into college and career.”

The winner of the Tulare County Academic Decathlon will represent the county at the virtual state championship March 1-12.