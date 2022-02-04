A message from the Tulare-Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce director

Hello and welcome to February 2022. We sincerely hope you are all taking precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones from the Covid Omicron strain. Recently, your Chamber Board of Directors had a very important decision to make. Confronted with the challenges, and potential danger of Omicron, the Board chose to postpone the Annual Awards Gala. The safety of our community is first and foremost. The gala will be rescheduled. We are working towards setting a new date so please stay tuned.

A year ago I shared a saying I’d come across, “when the Covid horror is over and we go back to our normal lives, never forget that during the crisis we were not desperate for lawyers, actors, athletes or reality TV stars. We needed teachers, doctors, nurses, shop workers, delivery drivers and countless others who we usually take for granted.”

Your Chamber is looking forward to our 2022 signature events along with other networking and fellowship activities.

Enjoy your Valentine’s Day, please stay safe, and shop small (local).