World Ag Expo® Opens Next Week

World Ag Expo® returns live for its 55th show on Tuesday, February 8, in Tulare, California. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m.

The red carpet rolls out on Tuesday for Opening Ceremonies at 8:00 a.m. in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall. The ceremonial opening will begin with an awards ceremony for Top-10 New Products Winners and “We Believe in Growing” scholarship winners, sponsored by E.M. Tharp. Past World Ag Expo® Show Chairmen, VIPs, and elected officials will be in attendance.

World Ag Expo® seminars kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and run throughout the three-day show at the Seminar Center on the southeast end of the grounds. Sessions on Dairy, Water, Government Regulations, and more can be found in classroom-style buildings at the corner of U & South Street.

s Live cooking demonstrations will take place in the World Ag Women pavilion all three days. On Wednesday the WET Center Innovation Pitch Event, hosted by Fresno State’s WET Center, will introduce potential customers and World Ag Expo® attendees to new and emerging technologies and innovations. A full list of seminars and special events is available online at https://bit.ly/WAE22Event

Solectrac, Ride & Drives and live demonstrations will be available throughout the grounds. The new WW Livestock Demonstration Pavilion east of Farm Credit Dairy Center will feature reining, livestock handling, and fitting demos, all using WW Livestock Systems products. Fendt will debut a new Ride & Drive area and Can-Am will offer attendees the chance to ride along in their UTVs. AGC O and New Holland will also feature skill contests in their spaces with their smaller tractors. GUSS InsightTRAC , and more exhibitors will all demonstrate their equipment live throughout the grounds.

World Ag Expo® and Toyota have partnered again to offer the 2022 World Ag Expo® Toyota Tundra Giveaway. The 2022 giveaway will benefit the Guilds of Valley Children’s Healthcare. Tickets are $5 and will be available for purchase at World Ag Expo® at Gate 12 and the Toyota exhibit space. The drawing will be held on Thursday, February 10, at 3:00 p.m. in the Toyota exhibit space at Gate 2.

Live webcams of World Ag Expo’s® show grounds, sponsored by KMPH Fox 26 and powered by HD Relay, can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/WAE22LiveFeed . Cameras offer views of activity on the grounds, including exhibitors, attendees, and volunteers.

World Ag Expo® attendees can get the latest news, information, and updates about the show by downloading the new 2022 mobile app. The free app provides mobile access to the schedule of events, an exhibitor directory, a map of the show grounds, and other visitor resources. The app is available for download by visiting your app store and searching for “World Ag Expo.” For a full schedule of events, more information about the show, or to purchase tickets for the 2022 World Ag Expo®, visit www.WorldAgExpo.org

World Ag Expo® is focused on keeping all guests safe and will be following state COVID requirements. The International Agri-Center® has established the following standards:

Attendees, exhibitors, vendors, concessionaires, staff, volunteers, media, and any other persons attending the event must be in good health while on the grounds. If you are exhibiting symptoms including but not limited to fever, chills, or shortness of breath, please do not attend the show.

Vaccination status and test results will not be checked.

Masks are not required outdoors. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) requires masks to be worn indoors, irrespective of vaccine status, until February 15, 2022. [California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines through January 15, 2022]

Masks will be required in vehicles for Park & Ride and Ag Tours.

Masks will be available throughout the grounds.

Hand sanitizing and hand washing stations will be available throughout the grounds.

These standards are subject to change. Questions can be directed to [email protected] . To sign up for email updates, go to https://bit.ly/WAEEmailList

