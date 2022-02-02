A press release from TCSO
On Monday, February 2, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) Detectives received information from Homeland Security about a large shipment of counterfeit goods heading to Tulare County from the Philippines.
During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified a home in the 800 block of Belmont Street in Tulare as the recipient of those goods. Detectives served a warrant at the home and found 41-year-old Maria Teresa Avina Lopez to be in possession of 704 counterfeit purses, 600 counterfeit articles of clothing and two large totes full out counterfeit jewelry. The estimated value of these items if they’d been sold is about $500,000. Lopez was arrested for possession of counterfeit goods.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559)733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to [email protected] or call 1-800-TIPNOW.
One thought on “Counterfeit Luxury Items Bust in Tulare”
