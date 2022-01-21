Sierra View Medical Center’s 2022 board member offices announced

Sierra View Local Health Care District Board of Directors elected new officers for 2022. The organization’s Board of Directors make major strategic decisions on behalf of Sierra View Medical Center in this ever-changing healthcare industry and they look forward to serving their community in their new capacities for this year.

The following is the new line-up for 2022:

Chairman, Bindusagar Reddy, MD representing District 1

Vice Chair, Liberty Lomeli, PA-C, representing District 4

Secretary, Kent Sorrells, PhD, representing District 5

Director, Ashok Behl, MD, representing District 3

Director, Gaurang Pandya, MD, representing District 2

“With keeping a common mission and vision of promoting health and ensuring access to high quality healthcare services, I look forward to a second year with this board,” said Donna Hefner, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra View Medical Center. “They will help guide us into a future that continues to strengthen our efforts in providing a strong healthcare facility for our community.”

Learning the Zones

In 2018, Sierra View District was divided into five districts to better serve the community. District 5 is the largest geographical area representing rural areas east of Porterville, the current member of this seat is Dr. Kent Sorrells, PhD. Dr. Ashok Behl, MD represents District 3, which covers central and east Porterville. For District 1, Bindusagar Reddy, MD serves as the representative for the district that covers northwest Porterville and rural areas. District 2 represents central Porterville and in that seat is currently, Dr. Gaurang Pandya, MD. District 4 represents southwest Porterville and rural areas and Liberty Lomeli, PA-C, represents that district.

General Overview of the Board’s Responsibilities

The relationship between the board and the community is vital to the success of the hospital. In an effort to keep the constituents and community informed on a general level, SVMC presents a general overview of some of the board’s responsibilities.

The hospital board of director’s role is to serve as the governing body of the hospital. The board is responsible for oversight of the hospital. Board responsibilities include:

Making strategic decisions for the hospital

Hiring and monitoring an effective CEO

Ensuring the hospital is providing quality care

Overseeing the hospital’s financial well-being

Staying educated in healthcare industry news and best practices

Being a representative of the hospital in the community

The board is ultimately accountable for the safety and quality of care, treatment and services, compliance and electronic security provided at the hospital. To that end, they shall adopt written bylaws in accordance with legal requirements and its community responsibility. They provide appropriate resources required to maintain safe, quality care, treatment and services, compliance and electronic security.

The organization’s Board of Director’s last meeting of the year, where new offices were voted on, took place in December of 2021. The board looks forward to continuing to help steer the local health care delivery system in a direction to provide high quality local medical services to the residents of Porterville and surrounding areas. To learn more about the SVLHD Board, visit sierra-view.com/about-us/board-of-directors.