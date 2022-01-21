Public invited to Jan. 24 meeting to discuss redrawing Visalia healthcare district’s zones

On Monday, Jan. 24, Tulare County residents are invited to provide input and learn about redistricting Kaweah Delta Health Care District’s five geographic zones based on 2020 census data to ensure they are balanced and representative for future board elections.

People can attend the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., either virtually or in person. This will be the first of several meetings regarding the redistricting, and the public will be invited to all of the meetings.

In-Person Attendance Options: People can attend the meeting inside the Maynard Faught Conference Room at Sequoia Regional Cancer Center, 4945 W Cypress Ave., Visalia. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask in compliance with the State mandate for healthcare facilities. American Sign Language (ASL) and Spanish interpreters will be available.

Virtual Attendance Options: People can either participate in the meeting live on Facebook @KaweahHealth or use GoTo meeting: https://www.gotomeet.me/CindyMoccio/special-board-meeting—community—redraw-the-lin on their computers, tablets, or smartphones or via phone: 872-240-3212 Access Code 278-566-077

The redistricting process is due to population change between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census and the District has hired Redistricting Insights, a consultant out of Sacramento, to assist. The District’s goal is to involve the public as much as possible in drawing the new political boundaries and throughout the process, it will give people the opportunity to create their own maps. Current zone maps are available at https://www.kaweahhealth.org/about-us/board-of-directors/zone-maps/

Kaweah Health is governed by a board of directors made up of five publicly-elected directors, elected by zone for four-year terms. The district is a 183-square-mile boundary encompassing Visalia, Goshen and parts of Ivanhoe and Farmersville. The District’s current board members are: David Francis, President (Zone 4); Lynn Havard Mirviss, RN, Ed.D, Vice President (Zone 2); Mike Olmos, Secretary/Treasurer (Zone 1); Garth Gipson, Board Member (Zone 3); and Ambar Rodriguez, Board Member (Zone 5).

The board is responsible for the safety and quality of care, treatment, and services provided district wide. This board also establishes policy, promotes performance improvement, and provides for organizational management and planning.