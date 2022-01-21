Kaweah Health opens Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic in downtown Visalia

On Monday, Jan.17, Kaweah Health will open its Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic in downtown Visalia.

The clinic, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 505 W. Main St., will be home to Kaweah Health’s cardiothoracic surgery team led by Dr. Frederick Mayer. The clinic will offer patients surgical procedures to treat diseases and conditions of the heart and chest performed at Kaweah Health Medical Center.

“We are happy to welcome back Dr. Frederick Mayer, who led our inaugural cardiothoracic program,” said Gary Herbst, Chief Executive Officer of Kaweah Health, whose program is one of Healthgrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery. “It has been great to see him return to Kaweah Health and be welcomed with such open arms by our physicians and staff.”

Dr. Mayer was recruited in 1996 to lead Kaweah Health’s first cardiac and thoracic surgery program from San Diego where he was part of the naval healthcare system. He has cared for heart patients at other hospitals for the past 10 years, but returned in 2019 to fill in for cardiac surgeons at Kaweah Health as needed. Dr. Mayer is the Cardiothoracic Surgery Program Medical Director and is performing cardiothoracic surgery with the support of other cardiothoracic surgeons as he works to grow Kaweah Health’s program.

Kaweah Health’s Cardiothoracic Surgery Clinic is conveniently located at 505 W. Main Street, one block west of Kaweah Health Medical Center with an entrance and parking off Acequia Avenue. It is 3,000-square-feet with four patient care rooms and staffed by cardiothoracic surgeons, three medical assistants, and office staff.