Industrial Park Job Fair Continues to Grow

The Visalia Economic Development Corporation (VEDC) now has 20 employers signed up to participate in the Job Fair from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 28, at Proteus, 1440 N. Shirk.

Businesses signed up to date are: Green Rabbit, Amazon, BlueScope, California Dairies, Workforce Investment Board, United We Staff, ABLE Industries, Employment Connection, VF, Marriott Hotel, City of Visalia Transit Division, rePlanet Packaging, ProYouth, Tulare County Office of Education, Electric Motor Shop, Fresno Pacific University, Guardian Safety, VUSD, Tri-County Janitorial and CEST.

Computers and copiers will be available for attendees to use to complete job applications, and coffee and pastries will be provided by Shelly Little CEO of PSU/Personnel Solutions Unlimited, a staffing and recruiting firm.

Employers and prospective employees may contact Nancy Lockwood, executive director of the VEDC, at [email protected] ; or Lisa Walsh, Chairman of the VEDC Board of Directors, at [email protected] .

The Visalia Economic Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization formed in 1996 to help businesses thrive and create jobs. Members support the work of the VEDC through annual dues, with additional financial support from the City of Visalia.

For more information about the VEDC, visit www.visaliaedc.com.