Downtown Visalia Restaurant Month back this February

The annual Downtown Visalia Restaurant month is back in February 2022 with local restaurants showcasing some of their most popular dishes as well as introducing new menu items. Foodie explorers are invited to take advantage of these local offerings and get a taste of Visalia’s vibrant food scene all month long.

The annual event is organized by the Downtown Visalians merchant group. “Visalia’s restaurants are known for their mix of menus and wide variety of seasonal specialties,” said Steve Nelsen, executive director at Downtown Visalians. “Restaurant month is a great way for visitors to experience the local food scene and for local residents to discover new favorites.” The list of participating restaurants is varied and includes some of Visalia’s most popular venues like The Vintage Press, Elderwood at the Darling Hotel, Sequoia Brewing Company, Component Coffee Lab, Velascos and Corby’s Rock n Roll Heroes.

With a true farm-to-table mentality, USA Today and Rand McNally named the charming town one of “America’s Best Small Towns for Food.”

How it works

Throughout February, local eateries in Visalia’s pedestrian friendly downtown core will offer special menus and fixed pricing to visitors to celebrate. This is a perfect time to take a culinary tour through the city’s diverse and thriving food culture. With a variety of restaurants participating, diners will satisfy any food craving and taste to best the chefs dish up.

Participation is easy and no tickets are required. Simply check the list of participating restaurants, make a reservation if needed and enjoy. While the event is in-person, many restaurants offer take-out options for those wishing to dine at home.

Downtown Visalians will award prizes to participants including Downtown Visalia gift checks that can be used at restaurants throughout downtown. Find complete details on the Downtown Visalia website: http://downtownvisalia.com/dtv-restaurant-month.

Tips for participating

Visit Visalia offers these tips for a fun and tasty experience:

Find a restaurant – Curate a list of restaurants to try throughout the month. A complete list is available at http://downtownvisalia.com/dtv-restaurant-month/.

Dine-in or Take-out – Make reservations early or get take-out anytime in February* during restaurant business hours.

Share your experience – Share photos and positive comments on social media using #DTVRestaurantMonth.

Eat out often – With lots of restaurants to choose from, diners are sure to find new favorites try all month long.

Tip Generously – The hospitality industry has been working hard during these challenging times. Remember that supply chain and staffing issues exist but restaurants are working hard to provide the best dining experience possible. Be kind.

Exclusions

While participating restaurants will be serving up the goods all month long, there are several blackout dates. The program will pause during World Ag Expo, February 8-10, as well as for Valentine’s Day on February 14.