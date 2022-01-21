Celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day with Visit Visalia

Visit Visalia is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), powered by U.S. Travel Association. The event takes place on the last Tuesday in January to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year. Visit Visalia is ready to help with tips and inspiration for those looking to plan the vacation they deserve.

“Visit Visalia is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day to encourage Americans to plan ahead for future travel and take some much-needed time off,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of Visit Visalia. “By committing to plan on January 25, Americans can enjoy the many benefits of taking a restful break while giving themselves something to look forward to.”

Organizers say that the key to taking time off and traveling is planning. A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but one-quarter (24%) of American households don’t take this simple step.

As the gateway city to Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Visalia welcomes visitors from around the globe wanting to see the amazing giant sequoia trees, including the General Sherman Tree, the largest living thing on the planet. Whether it’s a weekend trip or an immersive two-week holiday, trips to the national parks take advance planning. The following tips and suggestions can help make vacation planning easier.

How to kick-start travel planning

To help would-be travelers get started planning the perfect getaway, Visit Visalia has the following top five tips for finding travel inspiration:

Request a free Visalia Visitors Guide and start dreaming. Guides can be ordered on our website www.visitvisalia.com or by calling the Visit Visalia office at (559) 334-0141. Check for Fee-Free Entry Days at Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks or annual events like the Dark Sky Festival (September) or the “Taste the Arts” (October) events. Book a private tour and let seasoned, knowledgeable guides give an insiders-tour of the wonders of these national parks. Guided hikes through giant sequoia, stargazing tours in some of the darkest night skies, or exploring the foothills along the banks of the Kaweah River are just some of the tours available. A list of tour operators is available at https://www.visitvisalia.com/tours-and-rentals. Find itinerary and road trip suggestions for visiting the national parks, taking a tour of a working citrus ranch or exploring the local food scene. Consider the Majestic Mountain Loop or Kings Canyon Scenic By-way for a self-guided driving tour. Follow Visit Visalia on social media and see what other visitors are saying. More importantly, see photos of their trip to truly be inspired.

Fee-Free National Parks entry days

National Parks remain one of the most budget-friendly travel options for families. Vehicle entry passes are just $35 at Sequoia & Kings Canyon and are good for seven days. However, there are several days a year when the vehicle entry fee is waived completely. The dates for 2022 are:

January 17: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 16: First day of National Park Week

August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

September 24: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

The Joy of Travel

Visit Visalia reminds travelers to feel the joy and excitement of planning a vacation especially on this unofficial national holiday. Remember to dream. Begin to plan.