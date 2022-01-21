Arballo announces run in California’s 13th Congressional District

On Thursday, Democrat Phil Arballo announced his run for the open 13th congressional district that includes Modesto, Merced, Turlock, Madera, and parts of Fresno County. Arballo is a small business owner and Central Valley native who is committed to delivering results for local residents. The new 13th district is one of three new Latino-majority districts in the Central Valley and Arballo is dedicated to bringing a strong Latino voice to the halls of Congress.

“For too long, the Central Valley has been poorly represented by career politicians with connections to special interest groups and who put the people second, which is why I’ve never taken a dime of corporate PAC money,” said Arballo. “It’s time for a change in leadership. We need a representative in Congress who understands what it’s like living paycheck to paycheck. We need someone who will fight for clean air and clean water, greater access to quality health care, and a strong economy that includes lower housing costs and gives hardworking people the opportunity to succeed,” he added.

Arballo’s grassroots campaign raised a robust $310,000 in Q4 of 2021 and has $467,000 cash on hand. He has raised over $1.1 million since January 2021.