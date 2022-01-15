Tulare Outlet Center and Police Confront Rash of Robberies

A joint press release from the Tulare Police Department and Tulare Outlet Center

The Tulare Police Department has multiple active investigations regarding the recent criminal events, and arrests are anticipated in the very near future. Because they are on-going investigations, specific details cannot be released at this time.

More information will be made available when it is determined that it would not harm the integrity of the investigations. The Department has also established an ongoing community policing project at the Tulare Outlet Center and surrounding area, which includes an increased patrol presence, with every on-duty officer making one or more daily trips through these areas. This effort isn’t only being made by patrol but includes officers from all TPD units, including investigations, school resources, traffic, and the gang/narcotics unit.

The Tulare Outlet Center is also making substantial changes to their on-site security program. The Center has increased the number of security guards and plan to add security cameras throughout the property. According to JoAnn Truax, Director of Real Estate, Operations and Marketing for the Tulare Outlet Center, “The safety of our patrons and employees is the highest priority. We are committed to both maximizing the Center’s private security program and providing the TPD with dedicated space at the Center for operational purposes.”

Additional technologies are being considered for installation at the Center that would assist in the identification and apprehension of criminals who commit crimes not only in the outlet center but in other parts of the City of Tulare.

Unfortunately, the criminal activity that took place at the Outlet Center is not just a “Tulare Issue.” These types of crimes are increasing all over the state, even the country as a whole. However, Public Safety is always our primary objective and we assure you that we are working diligently to help prevent these types of crimes not only at the Tulare Outlet Mall but everywhere in and near our city.

The Tulare Police Department and Tulare Outlet Center management are committed to ensuring that 1) those responsible for the past activities are held accountable for their actions; and 2) additional steps are taken to deter future criminal activities.

The above information is based on a preliminary, ongoing investigation which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records if available, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is urged to contact the Tulare Police Department at the following numbers. You may remain anonymous.

 Days, Nights and Weekends at (559) 684-4290

 Anonymously 24-hours a day (559) 685-2300 Ext: 4445

 Online at https://www.tipsoft.com/index.aspx?P=WebTips

