Sierra View Hospital at Capacity

Sierra View Medical Center Press Release on Masking, Safety Tips Related to Omicron and Vaccination

The Omicron variant has arrived in Tulare County with force and Sierra View Medical Center has crucial information to share to help ensure the safety of our community members. Currently, the majority of new COVID-19 cases in Tulare County are attributed to the Omicron variant.

Hospital at Capacity

As of Friday, January 14, 2022, Sierra View Medical Center has all ICU beds in use and a total of 21 hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients. “Seeing the surge of the Omicron and Delta variants hitting our hospital and health care systems, we are at capacity. Our ICU is beyond capacity and this is the time that we really need people to focus on getting their booster if they haven’t already done so to avoid hospitalization,” says Sierra View Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE. More information about the Omicron variant is available from the California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Omicron-Variant-Fact-Sheet.aspx.

No Mask No Entry

To help limit the transmission of COVID-19, Sierra View reminds community members that all patients, visitors and staff arriving at any hospital facility or outpatient location are required to be wearing a mask at all times.

Sierra View aligns with guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the recent guidance published on January 5, 2022 from CDPH states, “…California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public settings, irrespective of vaccine status…” This requirement will be updated as CDPH continues to assess conditions on an ongoing basis.” If patients do not have a mask, one will be provided upon arrival.

Mask Rating Information

The CDPH also has issued guidance regarding the best masks to use. “An effective mask has both good fit and good filtration. A well fitted mask has no gaps between the face and mask, such as above the nose or at the sides,” the department says. The CDPH has ranked masks by level of effectiveness with fabric masks (with three or more layers) being the least effective; surgical masks rated as effective; KF94, KN95, Double Mask, and Fitted Surgical Masks as More Effective; and N95 masks as Most Effective. Learn more by visiting https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Get-the-Most-out-of-Masking.aspx.