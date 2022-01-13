Tulare County Animal Services Launches Adoption Special for Dogs

Adoption Fees as low as $20 for Large Dogs at Tulare County Animal Shelter – A press release from Tulare County Health and Human Services

Tulare County Animal Services is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society to offer an adoption special for large dogs currently awaiting to be placed in their forever home at our county animal shelter. A disproportionate number of big dogs are among the thousands of healthy, adoptable dogs that don’t make it out of California’s animal shelters each year, simply because they don’t have a safe place to call home.

Tulare County Animal Services is participating in the Best Friends Animal Society’s “Live Large – Adopt a Big Dog” campaign from January 15 to 31 to rally and encourage residents interested in a new pet to consider adoption. Adoption fees are just $20 at Tulare County Animal Services for all large-breed adult dogs. Adoption fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and microchipping. Adopters will also receive a free tote bag and gift bag while supplies last.

“Our shelter is full of a variety dogs in need of a loving home, and we are thrilled to be partnering with the Best Friends Animal Society to offer this adoption special,” stated Cassie Heffington, Tulare County Animal Services Manager. “It is a win-win for us to be able to adopt out the animals we have and make room for other animals in need of our shelter and care.”

Interested in pet adoption? Contact Tulare County Animal Services at (559) 636-4050 or by visitingwww.tcanimalservices.orgto view the animals currently available for adoption. You can also make an appointment to come down to the shelter; Tulare County Animal Services is open Monday through Saturday by appointment from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

“The goal of this campaign is to get 500 or more big dogs across California into homes in two weeks,” said Kaylee Hawkins, Pacific Region Director at Best Friends Animal Society. “Since it’s been hard to live large in the usual ways during this pandemic, our message is that a big dog can bring lots of love and fun into your life. Even if you live in a small space, there’s a big dog waiting in a shelter that can be perfect for you.”