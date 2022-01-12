Congressman David G. Valadao Announces Reelection Bid in New CA-22

A press release from Valadao for Congress

Congressman David G. Valadao announced today he will run for reelection in the newly created 22nd Congressional District, in which he resides. Through his time in the California State Assembly and Congress, David has represented many of these Central Valley communities for over a decade.

“My commitment to the Central Valley is stronger than ever,” said Congressman Valadao. “I’ll continue to be an independent member of Congress who will stand up to the divisive partisanship in Washington D.C., get things done to grow our local economy, and deliver more water for our farmers and communities. I’m excited to earn the vote of old friends as well as new voters across Kern, Kings, and Tulare Counties.”

Since taking office last January, Congressman Valadao has introduced two pieces of legislation that would increase access to water for our farmers and families. Within the first eight months of his term, Congressman Valadao visited every community in the district to ensure the true voice of the Valley is heard in Washington.

In addition, Congressman Valadao has cosponsored over 200 bills in the past year, of which three have been signed into law to improve healthcare access for our veterans and other vulnerable groups. Several more bills have passed in the House of Representatives, including legislation to address the supply chain crisis, an issue he has been hard at work to resolve.

He also worked with federal agencies, such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Commerce, Department of Veteran Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, and more to resolve over 300 constituent requests.

In 2016, Congressman Valadao led a bipartisan group in Congress to pass the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act (WIIN Act), which was signed into law. The California water provisions included in the WIIN Act allow for the development of new water infrastructure, provide funding for storage and groundwater projects, and improve operations on the Central Valley Project.

Additionally, Congressman Valadao continues to work with Republicans and Democrats to fix America’s broken immigration system. We need to protect families and children who have spent their whole lives in this country, while looking out for America’s workers and strengthening our border security. He knows that we can and we must do both.

David G. Valadao represented the 21st Congressional District from 2013, which includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare, and Kern Counties.