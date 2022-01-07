Don’t take issue with actions Take action on the issues

Are you angry about something the “other party” has done? Do you yearn to take positive action on issues of importance to you? Feeling helpless, asking yourself, “What can one person do–??”

The answer: Join The League of Women Voters, “…a nonpartisan organization of women and men whose purpose is to promote the informed and active participation of citizens in government. The League takes action on issues, not people or political parties. As an organization, the League does not support or oppose candidates for public office but acts only on those issues chosen by the membership for study and action.”

Concerned about the redistricting anomalies in the news? So is the LWV. Worried about what’s happening to your water? So is the LWV. Agriculture policies? On our list! So is election integrity. And information integrity.

The League of Women Voters of Tulare County welcomes all interest.

Browse our websites: https://www.lwv.org and https://my.lwv.org/california/tulare-county

Or call LWVTC at (559) 854-1740

Our plans in 2022 include a tour of the election office in Visalia. Join us—see how it’s done! Decide for yourself if our county has Election Integrity.

____________________________

Mission statement: The League of Women Voters of Tulare County, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.