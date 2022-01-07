Annual Tech Rodeo returns virtually, includes sessions on social emotional learning

The Sixth Annual Tech Rodeo is scheduled virtually for Saturday, January 15 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The full-day educational technology conference features learning options for educators, administrators, and coaches to meet the needs of students in all grade levels, regardless of the content area or the devices/applications being used.

Registration is open until the morning of the conference at eventsquid.com/event.cfm?event_id=15317. The fee to attend is $50 per person.

The conference will feature four breakout sessions with multiple topic options designed to help educators engage students in the physical/virtual classrooms of today. Following the first breakout session, attendees will be able to select from a variety of topics and attend a Campfire Chat facilitated by award-winning educators and authors. Within the Campfire Chats, participants will join in guided discussions around hot topics in education.

Among the breakouts and Campfire Chats are sessions on student social emotional learning (SEL).

Ed Campos, a consultant with the Kings County Office of Education and a member of Brown University’s Bootstrap program, will provide three sessions addressing SEL. His presentations include A Classroom that Thinks, Heals, and Brings Joy; SEL for You and Your Students; and #SocialDisDancing to Music While Learning.

Katie McNamara, a teacher librarian at North Bakersfield High School, will also conduct an SEL-related presentation entitled conduct Reimagining Self Care with Wakelet. McNamara will discuss ways to embed SEL components with course standards and content, and help students incorporate the SEL they need at school and in their communities.

For more information on Tech Rodeo sessions and to register, visit eventsquid.com/event.cfm?event_id=15317.