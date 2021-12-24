Tulare Local Healthcare District Awarded COVID-19 Fiscal Relief Funding

The Tulare Local Healthcare District has received $6,019,380 in COVID-19 fiscal relief funding from the California Special District Association, which it plans to apply towards the Tower Construction project currently under completion. The funding is made available from a $100 million allocation provided by the State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom in the 2021-2022 State Budget.

“This infusion of funds is a Godsend, as we have not received any significant relief funds up to this point while we have worked hard to maintain all services and keep our Tower Project and additional medical office space construction projects moving forward,” said Kevin Northcraft, President of the District Board of Directors. “We greatly appreciate the support and will make sure it goes to meeting the needs of the residents of our district.”

The healthcare district works to provide safe, efficient, technologically advanced healthcare to the diverse region of the City of Tulare and surrounding southwestern communities in Tulare County. The district owns Tulare Regional Medical Center which is currently leased to Adventist Health. This partnership helps the public agency to provide the highest-quality healthcare, using cutting edge technology and best practices in order to put patient care first.

This funding arrives after special districts across California experienced budget and staff cuts necessitated as a result of the COVID pandemic. Throughout 2020 and 2021, California’s special districts provided essential services to their local communities, maintained a large portion of the state’s critical infrastructure, and employed thousands of front-line workers, but initially received none of the COVID relief funding available to cities and counties.

“Special districts are addressing our biggest statewide challenges, all at the local level,” said Neil McCormick, CEO of the California Special Districts Association (CSDA). We applaud Governor Newsom and our Legislature for recognizing this and responding to our requests for partnership. Special districts make a difference throughout California and this funding will make a difference in the communities special districts serve.”

Statewide, more than 2,000 independent special districts serve the needs of all 40 million Californians at some level, and more than 60 percent of these local agencies provide specialized services to a disadvantaged community.