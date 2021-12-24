Recycle Your Christmas Tree for Free

For those that celebrate, Christmas can be a special holiday to enjoy the glow and cheer of a decorated tree.

But after it’s time to take down the tree, don’t dump it! Recycle it for free!

Starting on December 26th and running through January 5th, Visalia residents can drop off their holiday tree for free.

“By bringing your Christmas tree to one of the drop off locations not only are you helping keep it out of the trash, the trees we receive will be turned into compost,” shared Nathan Garza, Conservation Technician. “Before trees are dropped all ornaments, lights, tinsel and any stands should be removed.”

Drop off locations are:

Visalia Nazarene Church on 3333 W. Caldwell Ave. (next to Christmas tree farm)

on 3333 W. Caldwell Ave. (next to Christmas tree farm) Food 4 Less on 2025 N. Dinuba Blvd. (behind Panda Express)

on 2025 N. Dinuba Blvd. (behind Panda Express) Neighborhood Church on 5505 W. Riggin Ave. at Akers St.

on 5505 W. Riggin Ave. at Akers St. Parkside Chapel on 3200 E. Walnut Ave. (East of Lovers Lane)

on 3200 E. Walnut Ave. (East of Lovers Lane) Save Mart Supermarket on Akers & Goshen Ave. (drop of at southeast corner behind shopping center – N. Atwood Ct. & W. Sanders Ave.)

(drop of at southeast corner behind shopping center – N. Atwood Ct. & W. Sanders Ave.) Sequoia Mall on the northeast corner of Mall parking lot, behind Hobby Lobby

on the northeast corner of Mall parking lot, behind Hobby Lobby Sierra Baptist Church on 1437 E. Walnut Ave.

on 1437 E. Walnut Ave. St. Johns & Lovers Lane Parking lot at E. St. Johns Parkway and N. Lovers Lane

Please remember, this event is for Christmas trees only. Illegal dumping is prohibited and violators will be prosecuted.

For more information, contact City of Visalia Public Works Department at (559) 713-4428 or visit www.gogreenvisalia.com