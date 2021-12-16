Young filmmakers invited to submit their work to annual Slick Rock Student Film Festival

Video entries for the 2022 Slick Rock Student Film Festival are due March 11. Middle and high school students living in Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, or Merced counties may enter videos in a total of 16 categories.

New this year is a category entitled Opioids, Fentanyl & Marijuana, sponsored by the Tulare County Prevention Coalition. Filmmakers in this category are challenged to create a public service announcement about the growing use and dangers of these drugs among youth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, an estimated 10.1 million people aged 12 or older misused opioids. More than 14,000 deaths involving prescription opioids occurred in 2019, which is equivalent to about 38 deaths per day. Opioids are a class of drugs that includes both prescription pain medications and illicit drugs.

A “Best of Show” winner for both middle and high school categories will be selected from all films entered in the festival.

Visit tcoe.org/SlickRock for information on film categories, deadlines, and the awards ceremony, which will be held live at the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 13.