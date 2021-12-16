The Source LGBT+ Center to host new center grand opening

The Source LGBT+ Center, serving Tulare and Kings County, invites the community to the grand opening of The Campus at The Source LGBT+ Center. The Campus is located at 109 NW 2nd Ave, Visalia.

Join us for the official Grand Opening of The Source’s Campus on Jan 8th, 2022, at 11am! We are going to be unveiling our new grounds, buildings, and staff to everyone in the community. You’ll be able to tour the facilities during our open house, visit with our staff, and get information on our programs and the future of The Source’s operations. There will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting presented by the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as well as the raising of the Rainbow Pride flag! And of course, there will be words from our directors and possibly our partners as well.

Most importantly, this grand opening is symbolic of how far The Source has come. From a basement office underneath Montgomery Square to a two-building campus, The Source has grown so much thanks to your grassroots support

Light snacks and refreshments will also be available. We hope to see you there! Please RSVP at the following link if you plan to join us:

https://forms.gle/GVqgeQCqY4vpCAuq7

The Source LGBT+ Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.