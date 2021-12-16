McKenna Friend-Hoffman named Theatre Company’s new choreographer

McKenna Friend-Hoffman, who has assisted on several recent Theatre Company productions, has been selected as the company’s new choreographer. Friend-Hoffman, an award-winning choreographer, succeeds Nicole Zweifel, who retired last week after more than 20 years of service.

A classically-trained dancer since the age of seven, she has studied dance composition, production, and pedagogy at the university level, earning a Bachelor of Social Sciences from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

“I am beyond thrilled to be working with TCOE Theatre Company,” Friend-Hoffman said. “I know that by following Nicole Zweifel, I will have very large shoes to fill. Nicole is a vital member of our community who choreographed the first musical I ever performed in, and I have always looked up to her. I am looking forward to bringing new programming to students all over Tulare County who deserve access to the high-quality artistic opportunities that the Theatre Company is known for.”