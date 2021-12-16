Giving Tuesday campaign in Tulare County a success

On November 30th, people around the world came together to make an impact and celebrate generosity. Tulare County was no exception. This was a special year in Tulare County, as 12 local nonprofit organizations partnered together to support one another and raise awareness of the Giving Tuesday movement through the #GiveWhereYouLiveTC community campaign.

“Giving Tuesday was a tremendous success, a historical day for our community,” shared Carla Calhoun. “Hundreds of millions of people were impacted globally by this movement, including the people of Tulare County who will benefit tremendously in their time of need. #GiveWhereYouLiveTC extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who gave so generously this season – Thank you!”

Throughout the day, these nonprofit organizations and their supporters shared photos and stories online, showing the positive impact everyday actions have on our community. Recent years have shown us all that local generosity and community action are powerful forces for good, especially in turbulent times. In Tulare County, we have witnessed firsthand the remarkable impact that occurs when our community comes together to support and give generously. We saw this happen when our region needed it the most – during the pandemic, wildfires, drought, and freezes. Even in times of economic uncertainty, we each have a deep reserve of generosity, which we can deploy in myriad ways to make a difference – your time, your kindness, your skills, your voice are all things you can give in addition to charitable donations.

The spirit of giving continues! There are so many ways you can support this important work beyond Giving Tuesday and keep the spirit of generosity going through the holiday season and all year long. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or giving to causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.

Join the fun of giving! This year, several Tulare County nonprofit organizations worked together to spread the word about Giving Tuesday. These wonderful organizations help improve the quality of life for our community and make Tulare County a better place every day. This year United Way of Tulare County, Community Services Employment Training (CSET), Sequoia Riverlands Trust, Arts Visalia, ProYouth, CASA of Tulare County, Family Services of Tulare County, Proteus Inc., Read for Life, Grandma’s House, Rural Communities Resource Center, and the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council have partnered together for the Giving Tuesday Community Campaign in Tulare County.

It’s not too late to support your favorite nonprofit organization! Visit http://www.unitedwaytc.org/giving-tuesday to learn more about these organizations and how you can make a difference!