CSET now recruiting volunteers for tax assistance program

Community Services Employment Training (CSET) is recruiting local volunteers to assist with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA). VITA provides tax preparation and electronic filing services at no cost to Tulare County households with less than $54,000 annual income. In 2021, VITA preparers helped file 3,543 tax returns for low- and moderate-income residents – returning more than $5.9 million to Tulare and Kings Counties. For the 2022 VITA tax season, approximately 200 volunteers will be needed to serve as IRS certified tax preparers.

“CSET is looking forward to implementing VITA as a drop-off tax preparation service for the 2022 tax season – a service we piloted during COVID-19 that was very successful for our region,” said VITA Director Albert Cendejas. “We are excited to provide this important service to our residents while ensuring the safety of our customers, volunteers, and staff.”

No prior experience is necessary to become a VITA volunteer. With your assistance, local families in Tulare County will be informed about eligible cash-back tax credits, such as the state and federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). Retired financial professionals, as well as adults and high school youth exploring careers in the finance industry, would serve as excellent volunteers. Bilingual volunteers are highly needed for this upcoming tax season.

In compliance with COVID-19 measures, CSET’s VITA program will conduct volunteer training online for the 2022 tax season. Tax preparation drop-off services will be offered to the public beginning February 2022. VITA volunteers will provide services to customers primarily over the phone to comply with social distancing measures.

For more information and to apply online, visit http://www.cset.org/vita.