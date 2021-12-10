Visalia Unified School District Board Provisionally Appoints Randy Villegas to Trustee Area 6 Seat

A press release from VUSD

On December 9, 2021, the Board of Trustees of the Visalia Unified School District took action during a special board meeting to fill the board member vacancy for Trustee Area 6. The vacancy on the Board was created by the resignation of Christopher Pope, effective November 9, 2021.

During the special board meeting, the Board interviewed four candidates for the vacant board seat in an open meeting held at the College of the Sequoias (COS) Theatre. By a vote of 4 ayes to 1 nay, the Board provisionally appointed Randy Villegas as Trustee for Area 6.

Mr. Villegas was administered the oath of office following the appointment.

Mr. Villegas is an associate professor of Political Science at COS and a long-time resident of the Central Valley. He serves on the board of directors for two nonprofits, Power California and Alisal Community Arts Network. Additionally, Mr. Villegas serves as a volunteer drumline instructor at Golden West High School.

VUSD Board President Juan Guerrero stated, “I want to congratulate Mr. Villegas on the provisional appointment as Trustee for Area 6. We are glad to have to the seventh board member, now VUSD has a full board.”