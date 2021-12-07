Tulare Union High School Drama Presents “Who Killed Elvis?”

By Jill Coyle Visual and Performing Arts Department
The Tulare Union High School Drama Department will present the play Who Killed Elvis? By Craig Sodaro in evening performances on Wednesday through Friday, December 8-10 at 7:00 pm with a Saturday matinee on December 11 at 2:00 pm in the Tulare Community Auditorium located at 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Tickets are $5. Box office opens one hour before each show.
Tulare Union proudly presents Who Killed Elvis? a madcap whodunit-comedy by Craig Sodaro. When the Verelli family (played by Sky Cottle, Ivy Freeman, Titiana Elizarraraz, Alianna Fox, and Arlene Landeros) hold an Elvis impersonator contest for their newly renamed business, the “Elvis Ate Here” Inn, a host of star-struck Elvis fanatics show up with the media in tow. Just what they needed to boost profits.
Unfortunately, the Verellis get more than what they bargained for when a couple of thieves (played by Desiree Duran and Diego Camacho) on the run show up in Elvis disguises, along with a group of high school students (played by Jamie Rodriguez, Diana Delgado, Alan Vindiola, and Angel Moreno) who desperately need to win the prize money for prom. Add to the mix a crazy fortune teller (played by Carmen Cisnaros) who mysteriously predicts, “death to the king,” a troupe of ogling Elvis fans (including one father ((played by Leo Bird )) going through the midst of a mid-life crisis) and a banker (played by Benicio Mares) intent on foreclosing, and it’s general Elvis hysteria!
Order up for one “Heartbreak Hoagie,” some “Love Me Chicken Tenders” and an “All Shook Up Shake,” but who asked for two murders?! Crack cop Betty (played by Gwen Flores) and her partner Bernice (played by Lizzie Avalos) try to apply a strong-arm approach to their investigation with aid from Deputy Ralph (played by Josue Hernandez-Navia). Meanwhile, Madame Laski conducts a seance to contact the real Elvis, who speaks through his impersonators to reveal some cryptic clues using titles of his many songs.
Show dates will be Wednesday-Friday, December 8-10 at 7:00 pm with a 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday, December 11.Tickets are $5 at the door.
This madcap mystery-comedy is for the entire family, with lots of humor and characters for everyone to enjoy. A full list of the cast members is as follows:
Who Killed Elvis? Cast List
Morty Diego Camacho
Shorty Desiree Duran
Sari Jamie Rodriguez
Angie Diana Delgado
Nick Angel Moreno
Norman Alan Vindiola
Alice Ava Mayo
Dani Jackson Sarkissian
Horace Leo Bird
Smithers Benicio Mares
Ruth Sky Cottle
Gert Ivy Freeman
Peep Arlene Landeros
Robin Tatiana Elizarraraz
Meadow Alianna Fox
Mary Smart Vanessa Moody
Nell Neomy Payan
Louella Tommie Cortez
Zoe Aylia Meza
Madame Laski Carmen Cisneros
Seymore CrunchAdria Wright
Doc Hunter Daley
Granny Alyssa Long
Tracy Kadijah Vado
Darcy Janiha Herrera
Max Christian Romero
Drack Anthony Monroe
Announcer Hunter Daley
Betty Gwen Flores
Bernice Lizzie Avalos
Ralph Josue Hernandez
Myrna Sabrina Castillo
Kaye Valeria Diaz