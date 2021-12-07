Tulare Union High School Drama Presents “Who Killed Elvis?”

By Jill Coyle Visual and Performing Arts Department

The Tulare Union High School Drama Department will present the play Who Killed Elvis? By Craig Sodaro in evening performances on Wednesday through Friday, December 8-10 at 7:00 pm with a Saturday matinee on December 11 at 2:00 pm in the Tulare Community Auditorium located at 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Tickets are $5. Box office opens one hour before each show.

Tulare Union proudly presents Who Killed Elvis? a madcap whodunit-comedy by Craig Sodaro. When the Verelli family (played by Sky Cottle, Ivy Freeman, Titiana Elizarraraz, Alianna Fox, and Arlene Landeros) hold an Elvis impersonator contest for their newly renamed business, the “Elvis Ate Here” Inn, a host of star-struck Elvis fanatics show up with the media in tow. Just what they needed to boost profits.

Unfortunately, the Verellis get more than what they bargained for when a couple of thieves (played by Desiree Duran and Diego Camacho) on the run show up in Elvis disguises, along with a group of high school students (played by Jamie Rodriguez, Diana Delgado, Alan Vindiola, and Angel Moreno) who desperately need to win the prize money for prom. Add to the mix a crazy fortune teller (played by Carmen Cisnaros) who mysteriously predicts, “death to the king,” a troupe of ogling Elvis fans (including one father ((played by Leo Bird )) going through the midst of a mid-life crisis) and a banker (played by Benicio Mares) intent on foreclosing, and it’s general Elvis hysteria!

Order up for one “Heartbreak Hoagie,” some “Love Me Chicken Tenders” and an “All Shook Up Shake,” but who asked for two murders?! Crack cop Betty (played by Gwen Flores) and her partner Bernice (played by Lizzie Avalos) try to apply a strong-arm approach to their investigation with aid from Deputy Ralph (played by Josue Hernandez-Navia). Meanwhile, Madame Laski conducts a seance to contact the real Elvis, who speaks through his impersonators to reveal some cryptic clues using titles of his many songs.

This madcap mystery-comedy is for the entire family, with lots of humor and characters for everyone to enjoy. A full list of the cast members is as follows:

Who Killed Elvis? Cast List

Morty Diego Camacho

Shorty Desiree Duran

Sari Jamie Rodriguez

Angie Diana Delgado

Nick Angel Moreno

Norman Alan Vindiola

Alice Ava Mayo

Dani Jackson Sarkissian

Horace Leo Bird

Smithers Benicio Mares

Ruth Sky Cottle

Gert Ivy Freeman

Peep Arlene Landeros

Robin Tatiana Elizarraraz

Meadow Alianna Fox

Mary Smart Vanessa Moody

Nell Neomy Payan

Louella Tommie Cortez

Zoe Aylia Meza

Madame Laski Carmen Cisneros

Seymore CrunchAdria Wright

Doc Hunter Daley

Granny Alyssa Long

Tracy Kadijah Vado

Darcy Janiha Herrera

Max Christian Romero

Drack Anthony Monroe

Announcer Hunter Daley

Betty Gwen Flores

Bernice Lizzie Avalos

Ralph Josue Hernandez

Myrna Sabrina Castillo

Kaye Valeria Diaz