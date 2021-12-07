Tulare County Library Begins 1000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge

A press release from the Tulare County Public Library

The Tulare County Library is beginning the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten reading challenge for adults and their children ages 0-5. Reading aloud helps children develop early literacy skills and a love for reading which helps to prepare them for kindergarten.

Help the child in your life learn reading skills, form good habits and routines, and create lasting memories.

1,000 books before Kindergarten is easier than it sounds. If you read one book per night for three years, you will have read 1,095 books. If you read three books a day, you will reach 1,000 books in less than a year.

Stop by your local branch to register and pick up a reading log, or use the Beanstack app or website at https://tularecountylibrary.beanstack.com/reader365 and log your reading online. Also check out our official YouTube Channel, bit.ly/TCLibraryvideos for videos and follow our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary!

