Governor appoints Sylvia Hanna to Tulare County Superior Court

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on November 29, 2021 the appointment of Sylvia Hannah as a judge to the Tulare County Superior Court.

“Sylvia is a very welcome addition to the Tulare County Superior Court. She has excellent legal experience and maintains all the required attributes to be a successful judge for many years. She will commence her judicial career serving the citizens of Tulare County in our misdemeanor criminal courts.” Said Presiding Judge David C. Mathias on behalf of the court.

Sylvia J. Hanna, 44, of Tulare, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Tulare County Superior Court. Hanna has served as Chief Deputy Public Defender at the Tulare County Office of the Public Defender since 2019, where she has held several positions since 2004, including Senior Attorney and Supervising Attorney. She served as a Law Clerk at the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office in 2003. Hanna earned a Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kathryn T. Montejano.